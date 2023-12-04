Hill (lower body) -- who was already ruled out against the Blues on Monday -- will not join the Golden Knights for their upcoming two-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Hill has already missed one game and will now be out of action for the next three based on this latest news. With the 27-year-old unavailable, Logan Thompson should see the majority of the work, though a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday versus the Stars and Sharks, respectively, could open the door for Jiri Patera to make his season debut if Hill still isn't ready.