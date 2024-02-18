Hill allowed three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

It was a fairly even game through two periods, but the Hurricanes struck on the penalty kill early in the third and got another goal at even strength to put it away. Hill has lost consecutive outings for the first time this season, dropping to 14-4-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .931 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Golden Knights' next two games are in a back-to-back -- they visit the Sharks on Monday and host the Predators on Tuesday. That pair of contests should allow Hill and Logan Thompson to each get a start.