Hill stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hill won for the fifth time in seven outings in March. The Red Wings got a goal past him in each period, two of which came on the power play, but the Golden Knights' offense was even stronger to support Hill in this win. He's up to 26-11-5 on the year with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 42 appearances. Ilya Samsonov will start Sunday versus the Lightning, but Hill is likely to make his next start Tuesday at Minnesota.