Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Schmid gave up three goals over the first two periods before settling in enough to allow the Golden Knights to force overtime. However, Jacob Trouba scored 4:28 into the extra session to hand Schmid the loss. This was just the second time in eight outings Schmid has been tagged for four-plus goals. He's gone 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .901 save percentage so far. The 25-year-old has been alternating starts with Carl Lindbom recently, but it's unclear if that pattern will continue for the Golden Knights' four-game week ahead, which begins Monday at home versus the Panthers.