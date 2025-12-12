Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Collects 11th win in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid made 17 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
The 25-year-old netminder has taken a back seat to Carter Hart to begin December, but that arrangement may not last long as Schmid continues to shine when called upon. He's taken just one regulation loss since the beginning of November, going 6-1-4 over his last 11 starts with a 2.13 GAA and .908 save percentage.
