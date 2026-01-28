Schmid turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

After allowing two goals in the second period, Schmid and the Golden Knights dominated the third to force OT, but the netminder was beaten clean on a Jake Evans rush that produced the winner. Schmid has lost two straight decisions since seeing a four-start win streak end, and through seven outings in January he's gone 4-1-2 with a 2.61 GAA and .895 save percentage.