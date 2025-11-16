Schmid stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Schmid put an end to a brief two-game slide with this performance. His shutout bid ended with 4:03 left in the game on a Philip Broberg goal. Schmid is now 7-1-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 10 appearances this season. He started consecutive games for the first time this year. Carl Lindbom figures to get the start Sunday versus the Wild, but it'll be interesting to see if Schmid can pull away with the starting role next week.