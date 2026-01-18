Schmid stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Schmid collected his fourth straight win, and he's allowed exactly two goals in each of those games. While not dominant, the 25-year-old netminder is getting the job done, giving the Golden Knights the luxury of not having to give Adin Hill a full starter's workload after a lengthy absence. Schmid is now at a 15-4-5 record with a 2.45 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 25 appearances. Schmid won't get a lot of saves behind Vegas' steady defense, but he can limit goals against and rack up wins. The Golden Knights' next game is Monday versus the Flyers, and they open their road trip with a back-to-back featuring games in Boston on Thursday and Toronto on Friday.