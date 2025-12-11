Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Drawing start against Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid will start Thursday's road game against Philadelphia, Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Schmid has lost out on some playing time recently since Carter Hart is now eligible to suit up for the Golden Knights. However, Hart won't start against his former team Thursday, so Schmid will defend the crease for the second time in the team's last six games. Schmid has made 10 starts since the beginning of November, and he's gone 5-1-4 with a 2.15 GAA and .909 save percentage during that time.
