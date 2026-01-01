Schmid made 15 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The Golden Knights grabbed a 2-0 lead before the midway point in the first period, but their offense went cold the rest of the way and Schmid couldn't make the early advantage hold up. The 25-year-old netminder has given up nine goals on just 44 shots over his last two starts, and on the season he's posted an 11-4-4 record with a 2.50 GAA and .895 save percentage. Adin Hill (lower body) still lacks a clear target date for his return, so Schmid will continue battling Carter Hart for playing time into 2026.