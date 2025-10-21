Schmid stopped 22 of 23 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Schmid had to step up in relief for an injured Adin Hill (lower body) for the second time this season. The former was outstanding against the undefeated Hurricanes and stopped all but one of the shots he faced en route to earning his fourth win of the campaign in an equal number of appearances. Schmid is expected to operate as the Golden Knights' No. 1 netminder if Hill is forced to miss time, and right now, he'd be slated to start against the Panthers on Saturday if Hill weren't able to return.