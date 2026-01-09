Schmid stopped 21 of 23 shots in relief of Carter Hart (lower body) in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hart was injured in the first period, and Schmid put an admirable relief performance to come away with his first win since Dec. 11. The 25-year-old Schmid has been all over the place lately, allowing 14 goals across his last five outings. He's at a 12-4-5 record with a 2.51 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 22 appearances. Schmid will take over as the No. 1 netminder if Hart misses time, though Adin Hill (lower body) would likely move atop the depth chart if he can return soon. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back ahead with a home game Saturday versus the Blues followed by a visit to San Jose on Sunday.