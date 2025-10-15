Schmid stopped all 19 shots he faced and earned the win in relief in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Flames.

Schmid entered the game after Adin Hill suffered a lower-body injury, and he was impressive after stopping every single shot he faced en route to earning his second win of the season. Schmid should remain between the pipes as the Golden Knights' starting netminder for as long as Hill remains sidelined. Through two outings, he's 2-0-0 with a 1.80 GAA after stopping 39 of 42 shots for a .929 save percentage.