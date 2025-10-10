Schmid stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Schmid handled the second half of a back-to-back, but he never had a lead to protect. The Sharks took three separate leads, only for the Golden Knights to answer each one. A fluky goal on a dump-in by Jack Eichel tied it late in the third period, and Reilly Smith scored on a misplay by Alex Nedeljkovic to seal the win in overtime. Schmid didn't put a great effort on display in his season debut, but Adin Hill struggled in the season opener versus the Kings on Wednesday. It's still possible the Vegas crease ends up as a timeshare, but Schmid's got a shorter leash if the team opts to upgrade its goaltending group. It'll likely be Hill between the pipes in Seattle on Saturday.