Schmid is expected to start at home against Nashville on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Schmid has a 14-4-5 record, 2.47 GAA and .896 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past three outings while stopping 61 of 67 shots (.910 save percentage) over that span. This will be his second clash against the Predators in 2025-26 after he allowed four goals on 19 shots en route to a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Dec. 31. The Predators have been strong since a 6-12-4 start to the campaign, going 17-8-0 over their past 25 games.