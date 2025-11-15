Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Expected to face St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid is slated to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.
Schmid will look to get back into the win column after going 0-0-2 while allowing eight goals on 53 shots (.849 save percentage) across his last two starts. He's 6-1-2 with a 2.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage in nine outings this season. The Blues are 6-8-4 and rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.89.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Loses in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Set to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Can't slow down Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Set to face Anaheim•
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Posts second career shutout•
-
Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: First off Tuesday•