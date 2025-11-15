Schmid is slated to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Schmid will look to get back into the win column after going 0-0-2 while allowing eight goals on 53 shots (.849 save percentage) across his last two starts. He's 6-1-2 with a 2.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage in nine outings this season. The Blues are 6-8-4 and rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.89.