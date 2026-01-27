Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Facing Canadiens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road matchup against Montreal, SinBin.vegas reports.
Schmid is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Boston. He has posted a 15-5-5 record in 2025-26 with a 2.51 GAA, an .896 save percentage and two shutouts through 26 appearances. Montreal sits fifth in the league with 3.37 goals per game this season.
