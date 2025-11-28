Schmid will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Friday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schmid has gone 0-0-2 in his last two outings while allowing seven goals on 56 shots. He has a 9-1-4 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Montreal sits third in the league with 3.45 goals per game in the 2025-26 campaign.