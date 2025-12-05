default-cbs-image
Schmid will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com

Schmid hasn't played the last two games for the Golden Knights after going 0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed over his previous three outings. He'll get his first start against the team that drafted him in 2018, the Devils, who enter Friday's contest on a three-game losing streak.

