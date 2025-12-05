Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Facing former team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid will protect the road goal versus the Devils on Friday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com
Schmid hasn't played the last two games for the Golden Knights after going 0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed over his previous three outings. He'll get his first start against the team that drafted him in 2018, the Devils, who enter Friday's contest on a three-game losing streak.
