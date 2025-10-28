Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Facing Hurricanes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Schmid will try to bounce back from his first loss of the season, when he gave up three goals on 26 shots to the Panthers on Saturday. He's won his other four outings while posting a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage overall, including a 22-save relief performance over the Hurricanes on Oct. 20.
