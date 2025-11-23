Schmid gave up four goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Saturday's game had firewagon potential after the teams combined for five goals in the first period. Schmid couldn't protect Vegas' 3-2 lead that came out of that, and a turnover in overtime ended up sending him to a defeat, his first in four games. He hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 25 versus the Panthers. Schmid has been reliable with a 9-1-3 record, a 2.45 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 13 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder started three games in a row for the first time this year, further cementing his status as the No. 1 goalie until Adin Hill (lower body) returns or Carter Hart (suspension) is elevated to the active roster. The Golden Knights' next game is in Utah on Monday.