Schmid was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Boston.

Schmid is in the midst of a four-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.07 GAA and .917 save percentage. Although Adin Hill will likely serve as the Golden Knights' primary netminder now that he's healthy, Schmid should be able to earn some playing time if he can continue to perform at a high level. Schmid will have a tough matchup Thursday, as the Bruins rank ninth in the NHL with 3.28 goals per game.