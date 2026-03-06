Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: First off ice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.
Schmid is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, giving up 14 goals on 129 shots (,891 save percentage). Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 16-8-6 with a 2.56 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Wild are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.
