Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday.

Schmid is 1-3-1 in his last five starts, giving up 14 goals on 129 shots (,891 save percentage). Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 16-8-6 with a 2.56 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. The Wild are 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.