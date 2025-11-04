Schmid was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, SinBin Vegas reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home matchup versus Detroit.

Schmid is coming off a 21-save effort in last Tuesday's 6-3 win over Carolina. He has a 5-1-0 record this season while allowing 15 goals on 139 shots. Detroit is tied for 14th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this campaign.