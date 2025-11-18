Schmid will draw the home start Tuesday versus the Rangers, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Schmid heads into Tuesday's contest with a 7-1-2 record, 2.50 GAA and .900 save percentage through 10 outings this year. Schmid is currently operating as the team's No. 1 netminder, but that will change once Adin Hill (lower body) and Carter Hart (suspension) are in the lineup. The Rangers have found the back of the net 15 times across their last five games, a span in which they are 3-2-0, but 13 of those goals came in back-to-back wins over the Predators and Lightning.