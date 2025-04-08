Schmid was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now, indicating he will defend the road net versus the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Schmid is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary. He has stopped 35 of 37 shots in three NHL appearances this season. Colorado ranks fifth in the league with 3.36 goals per game in 2024-25.
