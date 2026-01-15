Schmid stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Schmid collected his third straight win with this effort, though he let a couple of leads slip away during regulation time. He's allowed six goals on 67 shots during his winning streak. For the season, the 25-year-old netminder is up to 14-4-5 with a 2.47 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 24 appearances. The Golden Knights play again Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, but a goalie for that game has yet to be announced.