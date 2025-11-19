Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Gets win over Rangers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Schmid didn't face a lot of traffic, and the Golden Knights never faced a deficit in this contest. This was Schmid's second straight win, and he's 4-0-2 over his last six outings. He's yet to have a game where he's faced 30 shots, as the Vegas defense is keeping things easy on him. For the season, the Swiss netminder is 8-1-2 with a 2.45 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 11 appearances. The Golden Knights begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Utah.
