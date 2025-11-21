Schmid will protect the road goal versus the Mammoth on Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This will be Schmid's fourth start in the last five games, indicating he has pulled firmly ahead of Carl Lindbom for the Golden Knights' starting job while Adin Hill (lower body) is out. Schmid has gone 4-0-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .902 save percentage over his last six games.