Schmid made 21 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Logan Stankoven ripped a shot from the slot past Schmid early in the third period to give Carolina a 3-2 lead, but the 25-year-old netminder shut the door the rest of the way while the Vegas offense took control. Schmid has benefitted from some impressive support in the early going, with the Golden Knights scoring at least four goals in all five of his wins -- helping to explain why his 5-1-0 record is outpacing his 2.73 GAA and .892 save percentage. Adin Hill (lower body) still lacks a timeline for his return and Carter Hart (suspension) won't be eligible for the NHL roster until December, so Schmid will continue to hold down the fort in the Vegas crease.