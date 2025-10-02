default-cbs-image
Schmid will protect the home goal versus the Avalanche in Wednesday's preseason game, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Schmid will make his second start and third appearance of the preseason, and it could be his final opportunity to stake his claim to the Golden Knights' backup job. However, he appears to have a fair amount of cushion over Carl Lindbom for that role.

