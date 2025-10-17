Schmid allowed five goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

While he escaped with the win, Schmid's shaky goaltending in the third period nearly allowed the Bruins back in. This was Schmid's third win of the season, but he's now allowed eight goals on 66 shots for an .879 save percentage. Adin Hill was able to back up Thursday after being cleared of a lower-body injury sustained Tuesday versus the Flames. That likely means Schmid will return to a backup role -- or a timeshare at best -- moving forward. The Golden Knights host the Flames on Saturday for their next game.