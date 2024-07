Schmid signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Schmid was traded from the Devils to the Golden Knights at the draft, but he did not receive a qualifying offer. This allowed the 24-year-old goalie to test free agency, but Vegas was able to get a deal done with him anyway. The Golden Knights also signed Ilya Samsonov on Monday to a one-year, $1.8 million deal, so it's likely Schmid will spend the bulk of 2024-25 at AHL Henderson.