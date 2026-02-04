Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Leaves ice first
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, SinBin.vegas reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Vancouver.
With Schmid taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can likely expect to see Adin Hill get the nod at home versus the Kings on Thursday. The 25-year-old Schmid is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-2-1 record and 3.34 GAA.
