Schmid was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, SinBin.vegas reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus Vancouver.

With Schmid taking the first game of the back-to-back, fantasy managers can likely expect to see Adin Hill get the nod at home versus the Kings on Thursday. The 25-year-old Schmid is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-2-1 record and 3.34 GAA.