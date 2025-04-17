Schmid stopped 16 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Schmid wasn't all that busy in the contest. Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Canucks, but the Golden Knights bounced back with a third-period tally to claim the win. Schmid went 2-0-1 with five goals allowed on 90 shots over his five NHL appearances this season. With AHL Henderson missing the minor-league playoffs, expect Schmid to stay in the NHL as extra goaltending depth during the postseason.