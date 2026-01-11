Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Schmid has won back-to-back outings, allowing four goals on 43 shots in that span. The 25-year-old has a chance to carve out time as the starter in the absences of Adin Hill (lower body) and Carter Hart (lower body), with the latter being week-to-week after getting hurt Thursday. Schmid is up to 13-4-5 on the season with a 2.49 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 23 appearances. He may not get the nod Sunday in San Jose, but Schmid is likely to start either Wednesday in Los Angeles or Thursday at home versus the Maple Leafs.