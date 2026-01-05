Schmid stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Schmid was able to snag a standings point for the Golden Knights, but he's now allowed 12 goals over his last four outings (three starts). The 25-year-old squandered a pair of one-goal leads Sunday before Tyler Bertuzzi completed his hat trick from in close at 1:18 of overtime. Schmid is down to 11-4-5 with a 2.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 21 appearances. At this point, the Golden Knights are likely waiting for one of Schmid or Carter Hart to find a groove and run with the starting job, which should be up for grabs since both netminders have struggled lately. The Golden Knights' next game is in Winnipeg on Tuesday.