Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Loses in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid stopped 17 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Schmid was able to snag a standings point for the Golden Knights, but he's now allowed 12 goals over his last four outings (three starts). The 25-year-old squandered a pair of one-goal leads Sunday before Tyler Bertuzzi completed his hat trick from in close at 1:18 of overtime. Schmid is down to 11-4-5 with a 2.52 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 21 appearances. At this point, the Golden Knights are likely waiting for one of Schmid or Carter Hart to find a groove and run with the starting job, which should be up for grabs since both netminders have struggled lately. The Golden Knights' next game is in Winnipeg on Tuesday.
