Schmid allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Schmid has lost two straight games past regulation time, allowing eight goals on 53 shots in that span. The 25-year-old is now at a 6-1-2 record with a 2.67 GAA and an .894 save percentage through nine appearances. Schmid will need to be sharper than he has been lately to get back in the win column. He looks set to continue sharing the crease with Carl Lindbom until Adin Hill (lower body) gets healthy. If the Golden Knights continue rotating goalies, Lindbom would play Saturday in St. Louis while Schmid would get the second half of a back-to-back Sunday in Minnesota.