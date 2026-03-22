Schmid made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Two of Nashville's three goals in the second period came on power plays, while the third was a shorthanded tally by Tyson Jost. Schmid has lost all four of his starts since the Olympic break, and during that stretch he's stumbled to a .879 save percentage in five outings while falling firmly behind Adin Hill on the depth chart.