Schmid stopped two shots in the third period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Jets after he relieved Adin Hill.

This was likely a move to get Schmid some action ahead of the Golden Knights' back-to-back over the weekend, which would indicate Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) probably won't be ready to return. The Jets were able to put away an empty-netter after Schmid was pulled for an extra attacker, but he didn't yield a goal in his second appearance of the season. The back-to-back includes stops in Calgary on Saturday and Vancouver on Sunday, so look for Hill and Schmid to split those starts.