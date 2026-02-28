Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: One rough period against Caps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid turned aside 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
All three Washington goals came in the second period on 12 shots, as Vegas' defense got caught flat-footed on multiple occasions. Schmid has just one win in his last five starts dating back to Jan. 22, going 1-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.02 GAA and .885 save percentage.
