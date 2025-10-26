Schmid made 23 saves on 26 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers.

Schmid allowed three even-strength goals Saturday, including two in the third period. The 25-year-old goalie has 4-1-0 record with a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage across five appearances. With starting goaltender Adin Hill considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, Schmid should see the bulk of reps between the pipes for Vegas, and deservingly so with his solid start to the campaign. Current backup Carl Lindbom will likely guard the crease for the Golden Knights at Tampa Bay on Sunday in the latter half of a back-to-back, but Schmid has strong streaming value in fantasy moving forward playing for a Vegas squad that is 5-1-2 out of the gate.