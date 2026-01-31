default-cbs-image
Schmid will protect the home net against Seattle on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Schmid has lost his last two outings (0-1-1) while permitting seven goals on 55 shots. He has a 15-5-6 record in 2025-26 with a 2.53 GAA, an .895 save percentage and two shutouts through 27 appearances. Seattle sits 23rd in the league with 2.87 goals per game this season, but the team is riding a three-game winning streak with 14 goals over that span.

