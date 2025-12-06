Schmid posted a 24-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Schmid bounced back from a negative stretch in a big way, posting a shutout against the team that drafted him in 2018. Making his first start since Nov. 28 after sitting out two games, Schmid recorded 24 saves to post his second shutout of the season. The previous one came in a 1-0 win over the Red Wings on Nov. 4.