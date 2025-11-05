Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Posts second career shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid recorded a 24-save shutout in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.
Schmid had no margin for error throughout the game, and he made Ivan Barbashev's second-period tally stand as the winner. This was Schmid's second career NHL shutout and his first as a Golden Knight. He's up to 6-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA and a .908 save percentage through seven appearances this season. The 25-year-old continues to operate as the starter while Adin Hill (lower body) works his way back. The Golden Knights continue their homestand Thursday versus the Lightning.
