Schmid was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schmid hasn't been with the NHL club since early February, but he'll join the Golden Knights ahead of Tuesday's game against Edmonton since Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury that forced him to miss Saturday's game against Nashville. However, even if Samsonov misses additional time, Schmid will likely serve as the No. 2 netminder for the Golden Knights while Adin Hill operates as the primary goalie.