Schmid will start on the road versus the Flames on Saturday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Schmid will get the nod over Adin Hill in the latter's hometown, though this is the first half of a back-to-back. The Flames haven't done much on offense this season, but they have 16 goals over their last six games, a span in which they've gone 3-2-1.
