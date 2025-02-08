Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schmid was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, according to SinBin Vegas.

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Schmid joined the NHL roster as a precautionary measure because of illness concerns, but Adin Hill will be the backup behind Ilya Samsonov in Saturday's game. The 24-year-old Schmid has a 6-15-1 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 AHL outings this season.

More News