Schmid was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, according to SinBin Vegas.

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Schmid joined the NHL roster as a precautionary measure because of illness concerns, but Adin Hill will be the backup behind Ilya Samsonov in Saturday's game. The 24-year-old Schmid has a 6-15-1 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 AHL outings this season.