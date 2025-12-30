Schmid is slated to start at home against the Predators on Wednesday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schmid has lost out on playing time over the last month to Carter Hart, but Hart was lit up for five goals on 12 shots in Monday's loss to the Wild, so Vegas will turn back to Schmid for Wednesday's game. Schmid also replaced Hart in goal during Monday's defeat, stopping all 15 shots he faced. As for Wednesday's matchup, the Predators have been a more formidable opponent of late -- they have won four of their last five games while netting 16 goals in that span.