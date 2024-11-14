Schmid was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
The Golden Knights are trying to manage their cap, so this move doesn't necessarily mean Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is ready. Schmid could be called up again prior to Friday's game in Utah if Vegas needs a backup goalie.
